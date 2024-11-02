Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: LG Group Starts Setting Up Real Estate Fund to Manage Its Assets
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
November 1, 2024_ LG Group has announced plans to launch a real estate investment trust (REIT) to more efficiently manage its real estate assets. The company plans to establish the REIT within the next year, following the example of other major groups such as Samsung and SK. The fund will mainly include properties owned by its subsidiaries, such as the offices of LG Twin Tower and LG Seoul Station. LG Group also plans to acquire the headquarters of LG HelloVision, which is currently under negotiation for about 1.7 trillion won. The news was reported by 매일경제. LG Group, one of South Korea's leading conglomerates, is active in various sectors, including electronics, chemicals, and telecommunications.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
