04 August 2024_ LG Uplus has opened an Italian cuisine restaurant, 'FabriKitchen', in Seoul, as part of its research project to improve solutions for small businesses. The restaurant, located in the famous food street 'Yongridangil', is run by Italian chef Fabrizio Ferrari and has already achieved great success on social media. This initiative aims to collect data and feedback to develop a suite of digital solutions for restaurateurs, with the aim of increasing the number of customers from 12,000 to 30,000 by the end of the year. The news was reported by daum.net, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in the South Korean gastronomic landscape. LG Uplus plans to use direct restaurant experience to improve its services and support small businesses in the restaurant industry.