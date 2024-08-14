Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
South Korea: Liberation Day pardon list announced

August 13, 2024_ The South Korean government has released the list of 1,219 beneficiaries of a special pardon on Liberation Day. Among the names are...

14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ The South Korean government has released the list of 1,219 beneficiaries of a special pardon on Liberation Day. Among the names are Kim Kyung-soo, former governor of Gyeongsangnam-do province, and Jo Yoon-sun, former chief of staff of the Blue House, both of whom were involved in political scandals. The pardon allows Kim to resume his political career, while Jo, convicted in the cultural blacklist case, is granted rehabilitation. The government's decision is aimed at promoting unity and reconciliation in the country, as reported by 동아일보. The pardon will take effect tomorrow, also including clemency measures for 41,000 people involved in minor crimes and former public officials who served the country.

