Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Local elections underway with rising turnout

South Korea: Local elections underway with rising turnout
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
October 16, 2024_ Local elections are being held today in South Korea, with voter turnout reaching 15.90% as of 1:00 p.m. So far, 137,479 voters have cast their ballots out of a total of 8,645,180 registered voters, including 8.98% of votes cast during the early voting period. The elections are to elect four district mayors and a new superintendent of education for Seoul, with turnouts varying across areas, such as 34.4% in Busan and 47.7% in Incheon. The source of this news is 동아일보. Today's elections are particularly significant as they show an increase in voter turnout compared to previous elections, suggesting citizens' growing interest in local politics.

