August 21, 2024_ Italian Loro Piana has emerged as the main beneficiary of the 'Old Money' trend in the fashion industry, according to analysis of the South Korean market. The brand, known for its understated and logo-free approach, has seen a 6.1% increase in turnover, reaching 1,266 billion won in 2023. Its clientele, composed of an elite that seeks 'quiet luxury', demonstrates extraordinary loyalty, despite economic difficulties. The source of this information is luxmen.mk.co.kr. Loro Piana, with its proposal of discreet luxury, continues to represent a symbol of elegance and refinement, attracting attention also in South Korea.