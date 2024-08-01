South Korea: Lotte Group launches the Italian brand SUNS on its e-commerce platform

01 August 2024_ Lotte Group launched an official brand for the Italian premium outdoor clothing brand SUNS on its Lotte On e-commerce platform on 1 August 2024. SUNS, founded in 2018 by Italian designers Lucia Blondi and Paolo Muccifora, is known for its functional and chic sportswear, designed for the whole family. On the occasion of the opening, Lotte On organized a promotional event with discounts of up to 38% on the brand's summer items, together with a distribution of eco-bags for the first customers. The news was reported by businesskorea.co.kr, highlighting the expansion of the Italian brand in Asia through the partnership with Lotte. SUNS already operates showrooms in Italy and Spain and has over 400 stores across Europe, demonstrating its success in the outdoor clothing sector.