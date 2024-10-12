Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
South Korea: Low-cost self-driving taxi production to begin in 2026

October 12, 2024_ South Korea plans to start producing autonomous taxis starting in 2026, with an expected price tag of less than $30,000. This...

South Korea: Low-cost self-driving taxi production to begin in 2026
12 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ South Korea plans to start producing autonomous taxis starting in 2026, with an expected price tag of less than $30,000. This initiative was announced by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, who stressed the importance of making autonomous vehicles accessible to a wider audience. Autonomous taxis are a significant step towards the modernization of transportation in the country, helping to reduce traffic and improve road safety. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting South Korea's commitment to technological innovation. This project is part of a broader context of developing sustainable and intelligent mobility, with the aim of positioning the country as a leader in the autonomous vehicle sector.

