South Korea: Low turnout in People's Power Party elections

Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 20, 2024_ Mobile voting for the People's Power Party (PPP) elections in South Korea ended with a turnout of 40.47%, about 7 percentage points lower than the previous year. This drop in participation could significantly affect the election results, with speculation about a possible runoff. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party saw a landslide victory for leader Lee Jae-myung in the first regional elections, confirming its strong position. Ytn.co.kr reports it. The low turnout is attributed to a climate of disillusionment among PPP supporters and an election campaign characterized by revelations and controversies.

