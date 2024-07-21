South Korea: Low turnout in People's Power Party elections

July 20, 2024_ Mobile voting for the People's Power Party (PPP) elections in South Korea ended with a turnout of 40.47%, about 7 percentage points lower than the previous year. This drop in participation could significantly affect the election results, with speculation about a possible runoff. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party saw a landslide victory for leader Lee Jae-myung in the first regional elections, confirming its strong position. Ytn.co.kr reports it. The low turnout is attributed to a climate of disillusionment among PPP supporters and an election campaign characterized by revelations and controversies.