South Korea: 'Lumière' bar celebrates World Coffee Day with Italian brand illy

September 30, 2024_ The 'Lumière' bar, located on the fourth floor of Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, has announced a partnership with Italian coffee brand illycaffe to celebrate World Coffee Day. From October 1 to October 31, the bar will offer an exclusive 'Espresso Pairing Set', made with 100% high-quality Arabica coffee beans, which represents a sensory journey through the preparation of coffee. The set includes different combinations of espresso and desserts, offering a unique experience for coffee lovers. The news was reported by businesskorea.co.kr, highlighting the importance of Italian coffee culture also in South Korea. The initiative is part of a broader context of promoting Italian food culture around the world.