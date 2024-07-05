Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Luxury consumption growing, especially among young people and low-income families

July 5, 2024_ South Korea ranked fourth globally among 20 major countries for average monthly spending on luxury purchases, according to the Deloitte Consumer Splurge Index. South Korea's score was 56.3 points, slightly lower than the 57.6 point average for the 20 countries. About 30.1% of Korean households spent on food and beverages, including premium alcohol, while 20% spent on clothing and accessories and 10% on footwear. This consumption behavior is more widespread among lower incomes and young families than among older ones. The Korea Times reports that the main motivations for such purchases are physical and mental health and work stress. Additionally, average Korean household spending on financial products and services decreased to 10.5% in May this year compared to 12.3% in April 2020.

