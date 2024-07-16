South Korea: Luxury hotels choose Italian Technogym equipment

July 16, 2024_ Luxury hotels in South Korea are renovating their fitness centers with equipment from Italian brand Technogym. The Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and the Hilton Hotel Gyeongju recently completed the renovation of their fitness centers, choosing Technogym for quality and design. Other prestigious hotels such as the Josun Palace Seoul Gangnam and the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul have also adopted Technogym equipment. The choice of Technogym, known for being the 'Hermès of fitness', reflects the growing importance of fitness centers as a criterion of choice for customers. This was reported by enewstoday.co.kr. Technogym is appreciated for its advanced technology and elegant design, also used by world-famous sports teams such as Juventus and AC Milan.