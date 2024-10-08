South Korea: Majority, Opposition Clash on First Day of Parliamentary Audit

October 7, 2024_ The first day of the parliamentary audit of the 22nd legislative session in South Korea saw a heated clash between the ruling party, the 국민의힘 (People Power Party), and the opposition, the 더불어민주당 (Democratic Party). While the opposition raised accusations regarding First Lady Kim Geon-hee, the majority responded with criticism of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung. Tensions also emerged in other committees, with heated discussions over various issues, including the absence of key witnesses. The parliamentary audit will run until November 1, 2024, as reported by 동아일보. This event is crucial for government transparency and accountability, in an already tense political environment in South Korea.