Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Management conflict ongoing for mining giant 고려아연

September 14, 2024_ The fight for control of mining company 고려아연 (Korea Zinc) intensifies as MBK Partners, the company's second largest shareholder,...

14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ The fight for control of mining company 고려아연 (Korea Zinc) intensifies as MBK Partners, the company's second largest shareholder, called an extraordinary meeting. At the meeting, MBK Partners proposed changes to 고려아연's articles of association, aiming to appoint an outside director as chairman of the board of directors and fill board committees exclusively with outside members. The move marks a significant step in the power struggle within the company, which is one of the world's leading zinc producers. The news was reported by 매일경제. 고려아연, based in Seoul, is a key player in the mining and metallurgical sector, known for its production of non-ferrous metals.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
