South Korea: Manufacturing sector struggles as PSI hits record low

August 19, 2024_ South Korea's manufacturing sector is facing a crisis, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PSI) falling to 104, the lowest level in seven months. The decline is mainly attributed to a decline in exports, which fell 10% year-on-year, and continued weakness in domestic demand. Experts warn that if the domestic market sluggishness continues, the difficulties for the manufacturing industry could intensify further. Metro 경제 reported. The PSI is an economic indicator that measures the health of the manufacturing sector, and a reading below 50 indicates a contraction in economic activity.