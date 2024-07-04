South Korea: Maserati inaugurates a new era with Maserati Korea

July 3, 2024_ Maserati, the Italian luxury car brand, officially launched Maserati Korea, a new independent entity for distribution and sales in the South Korean market. The inauguration event was held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, with the participation of Maserati's top global executives, including CEO Davide Grasso and CCO Luca Delfino. Maserati Korea presented the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio models, both equipped with the V6 Nettuno engine, and announced the introduction of the Folgore electric line by the end of the year. The news was reported by osen.mt.co.kr. Maserati has highlighted the importance of the South Korean market for the brand, promising to offer luxury models and services that embody Italian craftsmanship and innovation.