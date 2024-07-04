Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Maserati inaugurates a new era with Maserati Korea

July 3, 2024_ Maserati, the Italian luxury car brand, officially launched Maserati Korea, a new independent entity for distribution and sales in the...

South Korea: Maserati inaugurates a new era with Maserati Korea
04 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Maserati, the Italian luxury car brand, officially launched Maserati Korea, a new independent entity for distribution and sales in the South Korean market. The inauguration event was held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, with the participation of Maserati's top global executives, including CEO Davide Grasso and CCO Luca Delfino. Maserati Korea presented the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio models, both equipped with the V6 Nettuno engine, and announced the introduction of the Folgore electric line by the end of the year. The news was reported by osen.mt.co.kr. Maserati has highlighted the importance of the South Korean market for the brand, promising to offer luxury models and services that embody Italian craftsmanship and innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
car brand officially launched Maserati Korea Maserati Korea brand
Vedi anche
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza