South Korea: Maserati launches its division in Korea with an exclusive event

Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
26 July 2024_ Maserati officially launched its division in South Korea with an event attended by CEO Davide Grasso. The Italian brand, a symbol of...

26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
26 July 2024_ Maserati officially launched its division in South Korea with an event attended by CEO Davide Grasso. The Italian brand, a symbol of luxury and refinement, presented the 'New GranTurismo' and 'New GranCabrio' models, underlining the unique sensorial experience they offer. During the event, the importance of maintaining Maserati quality standards also in electric vehicles was highlighted, demonstrating that performance and handling must not be compromised. Maserati's strategy in Korea aims to offer customers an authentic luxury experience, without resorting to excessive discounts. The news was reported by imagazinekorea.com. Maserati, based in Modena, is a brand that represents the excellence of Italian motoring, known for its sports and luxury cars.

in Evidenza