Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Maserati launches new models and strengthens its Italian presence

6 July 2024_ Maserati officially launched Maserati Korea with an event at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, in the presence of CEO Davide Grasso and...

South Korea: Maserati launches new models and strengthens its Italian presence
07 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

6 July 2024_ Maserati officially launched Maserati Korea with an event at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, in the presence of CEO Davide Grasso and CCO Luca Delfino. During the event, the new 'New GranTurismo' and 'New GranCabrio' models were presented, both equipped with the V6 Nettuno engine developed and produced in Italy. Maserati has announced a series of initiatives to strengthen its presence in South Korea, including the introduction of the Folgore electric line later this year. The company aims to offer Korean customers the excellence of Italian luxury, with a focus on innovation and craftsmanship. Automorning.com reports it. Maserati also intends to improve its service network and customer experience through its 'Tridente' loyalty programme, launched last year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Maserati reports it Maserati Korea event
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza