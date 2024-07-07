South Korea: Maserati launches new models and strengthens its Italian presence

6 July 2024_ Maserati officially launched Maserati Korea with an event at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, in the presence of CEO Davide Grasso and CCO Luca Delfino. During the event, the new 'New GranTurismo' and 'New GranCabrio' models were presented, both equipped with the V6 Nettuno engine developed and produced in Italy. Maserati has announced a series of initiatives to strengthen its presence in South Korea, including the introduction of the Folgore electric line later this year. The company aims to offer Korean customers the excellence of Italian luxury, with a focus on innovation and craftsmanship. Automorning.com reports it. Maserati also intends to improve its service network and customer experience through its 'Tridente' loyalty programme, launched last year.