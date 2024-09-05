South Korea: Maserati presents new shopping experience with 'Colors of Seoul'

September 4, 2024_ Maserati Korea has opened its new showroom in Gangnam, Seoul, introducing the special 'Colors of Seoul' edition of the Grecale Trofeo model. This showroom combines Italian luxury with Korean craftsmanship, creating an environment that enhances the shopping experience for customers. General Manager Takayuki Kimura emphasized the importance of a place that does not simply display products, but offers an immersive and personalized experience. The new edition of the Grecale, designed by designer Ken Okuyama, reflects the harmony between Italian and Korean traditions, highlighting the innovation and beauty of the Maserati brand, as reported by asiatime.co.kr. This showroom represents a significant step for Maserati in strengthening its presence in the Korean market, offering a unique and personalized luxury experience.