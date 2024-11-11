South Korea: Mass anti-government protests in Seoul with clashes and arrests

November 10, 2024_ Two major labor unions in South Korea staged a massive demonstration in Seoul to criticize the government, culminating in clashes with police and 11 arrests. The demonstration, titled 'Reclaiming the Spirit of Jeon Tae-il', was attended by around 100,000 people according to organizers, while police estimated around 30,000 participants. During the event, protesters ignored orders to disperse, leading to violence and clashes with law enforcement. Police expressed regret that the demonstration had been turned into an illegal event and promised a strict investigation. The news was reported by 매일경제. The demonstrations took place amid rising political tension in South Korea, with Yoon Suk-yeol's government under pressure from opposition groups and labor unions.