Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Mass anti-government protests in Seoul with clashes and arrests

November 10, 2024_ Two major labor unions in South Korea staged a massive demonstration in Seoul to criticize the government, culminating in clashes...

South Korea: Mass anti-government protests in Seoul with clashes and arrests
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ Two major labor unions in South Korea staged a massive demonstration in Seoul to criticize the government, culminating in clashes with police and 11 arrests. The demonstration, titled 'Reclaiming the Spirit of Jeon Tae-il', was attended by around 100,000 people according to organizers, while police estimated around 30,000 participants. During the event, protesters ignored orders to disperse, leading to violence and clashes with law enforcement. Police expressed regret that the demonstration had been turned into an illegal event and promised a strict investigation. The news was reported by 매일경제. The demonstrations took place amid rising political tension in South Korea, with Yoon Suk-yeol's government under pressure from opposition groups and labor unions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
major Seul police expressed regret that police
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza