South Korea: Max Mara presents the pop-up 'Jacket Circle' in Seoul with the iconic Olimpia model

October 25, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Max Mara has launched a special pop-up called 'Jacket Circle' in Seoul, following its debut in Milan on October 10. The immersive event celebrates the legacy of the brand's iconic jackets, offering visitors an experience that combines history, craftsmanship and a touch of surrealism. The Seoul pop-up, which will open on October 31, will also feature a photography exhibition dedicated to the 'Olimpia' jacket, shot by top model Shin Hyun-ji and emerging photographer Kim Shin-ae. The news is reported by fashionn.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion culture also in South Korea. The event represents a unique opportunity to explore the evolution of the brand and its impact on the global fashion landscape.