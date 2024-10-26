Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Max Mara presents the pop-up 'Jacket Circle' in Seoul with the iconic Olimpia model

October 25, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Max Mara has launched a special pop-up called 'Jacket Circle' in Seoul, following its debut in Milan on...

South Korea: Max Mara presents the pop-up 'Jacket Circle' in Seoul with the iconic Olimpia model
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Max Mara has launched a special pop-up called 'Jacket Circle' in Seoul, following its debut in Milan on October 10. The immersive event celebrates the legacy of the brand's iconic jackets, offering visitors an experience that combines history, craftsmanship and a touch of surrealism. The Seoul pop-up, which will open on October 31, will also feature a photography exhibition dedicated to the 'Olimpia' jacket, shot by top model Shin Hyun-ji and emerging photographer Kim Shin-ae. The news is reported by fashionn.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion culture also in South Korea. The event represents a unique opportunity to explore the evolution of the brand and its impact on the global fashion landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pop up Jacket Circle in Seoul fashion culture special pop up called fashion
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza