Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Meteorological agency calls for more funding, staffing to tackle climate change

November 3, 2024_ Chang Dong-eon, administrator of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), stressed the importance of increased funding and...

South Korea: Meteorological agency calls for more funding, staffing to tackle climate change
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 3, 2024_ Chang Dong-eon, administrator of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), stressed the importance of increased funding and personnel to improve South Korea's resilience against climate change. In an interview, he noted that weather forecasting has become increasingly difficult due to extreme and unexpected weather events. Chang called for a larger budget to develop advanced technologies and improve forecasting capacity, as the current budget is significantly lower than that of the United States. The news was reported by The Korea Herald, highlighting the need for a more effective response system to address future climate challenges. The KMA, headquartered in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, is responsible for weather forecasting and climate-related disaster management in South Korea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
current budget disaster management approvvigionamento di fondi funding
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza