South Korea: Meteorological agency calls for more funding, staffing to tackle climate change

November 3, 2024_ Chang Dong-eon, administrator of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), stressed the importance of increased funding and personnel to improve South Korea's resilience against climate change. In an interview, he noted that weather forecasting has become increasingly difficult due to extreme and unexpected weather events. Chang called for a larger budget to develop advanced technologies and improve forecasting capacity, as the current budget is significantly lower than that of the United States. The news was reported by The Korea Herald, highlighting the need for a more effective response system to address future climate challenges. The KMA, headquartered in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, is responsible for weather forecasting and climate-related disaster management in South Korea.