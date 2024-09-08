Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Milan and Seoul united by fashion with the event 'Milan Loves Seoul'
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 September 2024_ The 'Milan Loves Seoul' event, organized by the Ministry of Industry and KOTRA in collaboration with Italian fashion experts, took place from 5 to 7 September 2024 in Seoul, at High Street Italia. This initiative, which aims to support the entry of Korean fashion brands into the European market, saw the participation of 12 emerging Korean brands, successfully presented in Milan last February. During the event, fashion shows, masterclasses and business talks with Italian designers were held, creating networking opportunities among professionals in the sector. The news was reported by smedaily.co.kr, highlighting the importance of cooperation between South Korea and Italy in the fashion sector. The event is part of the celebrations for the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

