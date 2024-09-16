South Korea: 'Milan Love Seoul' Celebrates Italian Fashion in Seoul

September 15, 2024_ On September 7, 2024, the fashion show 'Milan Love Seoul' took place in Seoul, an event that highlighted the creations of well-known Italian designers. The event was attended by celebrities, influencers and journalists, creating an important platform for cultural exchange between Italy and South Korea. 'Milan Love Seoul' is an annual initiative held in Milan and Seoul, promoted by Marcella Di Simone and Ylenia Basagni, to strengthen the ties between the two fashion capitals. The location, People the Terrace, is renowned for its European design and for hosting prestigious events, making it a reference point for fashion in Korea. The news was reported by bntnews.hankyung.com. This event highlights the importance of collaboration between cultures and fashion industries, highlighting the charm of Italian fashion in the Korean context.