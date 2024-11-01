Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Military cooperation with the United States against North Korean and Russian threats

October 31, 2024_ South Korea and the United States have agreed to maintain close military cooperation to monitor North Korea's military activities...

01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ South Korea and the United States have agreed to maintain close military cooperation to monitor North Korea's military activities and the growing military cooperation between the North and Russia. During the 56th Korea-US Security Council meeting, defense ministers strongly condemned North Korea's support for Russian operations in Ukraine. They also expressed concern over the increased military cooperation between the North and Russia, which they considered a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. South Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to the joint statements, highlighting tensions in the region, 경향신문 reported. South Korean authorities intend to tighten sanctions against the North and maintain a cautious approach to avoid direct conflict with Russia.

