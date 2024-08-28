Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Military Pay Hike, National Security Concerns

August 28, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced a significant salary increase for conscripts, with the monthly salary for the...

South Korea: Military Pay Hike, National Security Concerns
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced a significant salary increase for conscripts, with the monthly salary for the highest-ranking soldiers to exceed 200,000 won for the first time in 2024. However, this increase has raised concerns among lower-ranking soldiers, as the salary of lower-ranking soldiers may not be enough to maintain motivation and stability within the military. In addition, experts warn that the growing demographic crisis and declining birth rate could jeopardize national security, with the risk of aggression from North Korea. The source of this information is ohmynews.com. South Korea is facing a demographic crisis, with its birth rate reaching the lowest level in the world in 2023, while North Korea has an estimated birth rate of 1.8.

