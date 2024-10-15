Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Military Tensions Rise With North Korea Over Drone Threats

October 14, 2024_ Military tensions between South and North Korea are rising following Pyongyang's threats regarding alleged South Korean drones...

15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
October 14, 2024_ Military tensions between South and North Korea are rising following Pyongyang's threats regarding alleged South Korean drones violating its airspace. The North Korean military command said it was on high alert and had deployed artillery forces to the border to respond to any attacks. In addition, Deputy Minister of the Workers' Party Kim Yo-jong warned that a new sighting of South Korean drones could lead to serious consequences. The South Korean Ministry of Defense responded to the threats, saying that any attack against South Korean citizens will lead to the end of the North Korean regime. The news was reported by 아주경제. Tensions between the two Koreas are historically high, with frequent exchanges of accusations and military provocations.

