Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
South Korea: Minimum wage exceeds 10,000 won per hour for the first time

July 12, 2024_ The minimum wage in South Korea will exceed 10,000 won per hour for the first time in 2025, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous...

South Korea: Minimum wage exceeds 10,000 won per hour for the first time
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ The minimum wage in South Korea will exceed 10,000 won per hour for the first time in 2025, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous year. The decision was taken by the Minimum Wage Committee during the 11th plenary meeting held at the Sejong government complex. Despite reaching this historic milestone, unions express dissatisfaction with the increase, considering it insufficient compared to inflation. The Minimum Wage Committee is made up of representatives of workers, employers and the public interest. 동아일보 reports that the new tariff will come into force on January 1, 2025. The decision still needs to be confirmed and published by the Ministry of Labor by August 5, 2024.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
held at minimum wage .it it
