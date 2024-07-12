Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
12:44
South Korea: Moncler reopens its renovated store in Yeoju

July 12, 2024_ Shinsegae Simon announced the reopening of the Italian brand Moncler's store at the Yeoju Premium Outlet. The store has been...

South Korea: Moncler reopens its renovated store in Yeoju
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ Shinsegae Simon announced the reopening of the Italian brand Moncler's store at the Yeoju Premium Outlet. The store has been completely renovated to offer an improved shopping experience to customers. Moncler, known for its luxury clothing, continues to expand its presence in South Korea. The Yeoju Premium Outlet is one of the top luxury shopping destinations in the country. Newslock.co.kr reports it. The reopening of the Moncler store reflects the growing interest in Italian brands in South Korea.

