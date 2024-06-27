South Korea: Mondo TV fined for violating sanctions against North Korea

June 27, 2024_ The Italian company Mondo TV, based in Rome, has been fined by the United States for making illegal payments to North Korea. The fine, amounting to $538,000, was imposed for violating economic sanctions against Pyongyang. Mondo TV had collaborated with North Korea before the sanctions but continued to make payments between 2019 and 2021. The US Treasury Department highlighted the severity of the breach and the company's cooperation during the investigation. This is reported by edaily.co.kr. The news highlights the importance for international companies to comply with economic sanctions regulations.