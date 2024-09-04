September 4, 2024_ Moon Da-hye, daughter of former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, has expressed her strong opposition to the prosecutor's office's investigation in a social media post, saying that her family is a "community of destiny" and not an "economic community." The comment has sparked debate among political pundits, with some comparing it to similar statements made by other political leaders in the past. The prosecutor's office is currently investigating alleged financial ties between Moon Da-hye and her former company, raising questions about the legitimacy of her claims. The news was reported by ytn.co.kr, highlighting the escalating political tensions in South Korea. The situation is further complicated by allegations of favoritism and conflicts of interest related to the former president.