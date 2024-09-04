Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Moon Jae-in's daughter criticizes prosecutor's investigation on Twitter

September 4, 2024_ Moon Da-hye, daughter of former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, has expressed her strong opposition to the prosecutor's...

South Korea: Moon Jae-in's daughter criticizes prosecutor's investigation on Twitter
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 4, 2024_ Moon Da-hye, daughter of former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, has expressed her strong opposition to the prosecutor's office's investigation in a social media post, saying that her family is a "community of destiny" and not an "economic community." The comment has sparked debate among political pundits, with some comparing it to similar statements made by other political leaders in the past. The prosecutor's office is currently investigating alleged financial ties between Moon Da-hye and her former company, raising questions about the legitimacy of her claims. The news was reported by ytn.co.kr, highlighting the escalating political tensions in South Korea. The situation is further complicated by allegations of favoritism and conflicts of interest related to the former president.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
economic community saying that her family collettività social media
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza