South Korea: Mortgage interest rates at 41-month low

July 20, 2024_ Interest rates on mortgage loans offered by commercial banks in South Korea have fallen to their lowest level in 41 months. This decline is closely linked to the recent reduction in the key interest rate by the Bank of Korea. The decrease in rates represents positive news for borrowers, who will be able to benefit from more favorable lending conditions. The Bank of Korea is the central institution responsible for the country's monetary policy. This was reported by the news site 매일경제. This trend could further stimulate the real estate market and the national economy.