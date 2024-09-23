South Korea: Moschino presents its 0 Collection in Seoul

September 23, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Moschino opened a pop-up store at Lotte Department Store in Seoul from September 20 to 30, 2024 to showcase its new Collection 0. Inspired by the little joys of everyday life, this collection includes a variety of items that reflect the elegance and comfort typical of Italian style. During the event, visitors can also discover the new 'TIE ME Bag', a versatile accessory that combines elegance and humor, symbolizing the creativity of the brand founded in Milan in 1983 by Franco Moschino. The news was reported by meiltoday.com. Moschino aims to get closer to Korean customers, offering a unique experience that celebrates the beauty of Italian fashion.