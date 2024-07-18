Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
South Korea: Mutual recognition agreement between South Korea and Italy for carbon footprint verification

17 July 2024_ The South Korean government announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the National Clean Production Support...

South Korea: Mutual recognition agreement between South Korea and Italy for carbon footprint verification
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 July 2024_ The South Korean government announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the National Clean Production Support Center of the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology and the Italian Carbon Footprint Italy (CFI) program. This agreement aims to promote mutual recognition of carbon footprint verifications between the two countries. Once the agreement is finalized, South Korean companies will also be able to have their carbon footprint verifications recognized in Europe. The aim is to conclude the mutual recognition agreement by November, at the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). newsis.com reports it. This step represents an important collaboration between South Korea and Italy in the field of environmental sustainability.

