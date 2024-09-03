South Korea: 'My name is 가브리엘' Show Introduces New Italian Protagonist 'Maria'

September 3, 2024_ Disney+'s 'My name is 가브리엘' has revealed its new lead character, Jenny, who will play the role of 'Maria' for 72 hours. The observational reality show allows participants to experience the life of another person, creating meaningful connections with friends and family. Jenny's new adventure will take place in a quaint Italian farmhouse, where she will experience the daily life of a homeowner, sparking curiosity among viewers. The news was reported by stardailynews.co.kr. The episodes, which promise to be full of emotion and laughter, will air every Friday on Disney+, drawing attention to how Italian culture influences the show.