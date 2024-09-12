Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: N21 opens its first store in Seoul with a touch of Italian design

September 11, 2024_ Italian luxury brand N21 has opened its first official store at Hyundai Mall in Seoul, thanks to an exclusive agreement with...

South Korea: N21 opens its first store in Seoul with a touch of Italian design
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Italian luxury brand N21 has opened its first official store at Hyundai Mall in Seoul, thanks to an exclusive agreement with Kolon Industries FnC. This event marks an important step for the brand, known for its innovative and sophisticated style, which combines elements of contemporary fashion and Italian tradition. N21's presence in South Korea represents an opportunity for local consumers to access collections that reflect the elegance and creativity of Italian design. The news was reported by wedding21.co.kr. The opening of the store is eagerly awaited, as N21 aims to attract a young and trendy clientele, eager to discover the latest trends in Italian fashion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
official store at Hyundai Mall in Seoul brand N21 has Seul at
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza