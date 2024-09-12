South Korea: N21 opens its first store in Seoul with a touch of Italian design

September 11, 2024_ Italian luxury brand N21 has opened its first official store at Hyundai Mall in Seoul, thanks to an exclusive agreement with Kolon Industries FnC. This event marks an important step for the brand, known for its innovative and sophisticated style, which combines elements of contemporary fashion and Italian tradition. N21's presence in South Korea represents an opportunity for local consumers to access collections that reflect the elegance and creativity of Italian design. The news was reported by wedding21.co.kr. The opening of the store is eagerly awaited, as N21 aims to attract a young and trendy clientele, eager to discover the latest trends in Italian fashion.