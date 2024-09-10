Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Namoo and Colorificio MP collaborate for the paint market

South Korea: Namoo and Colorificio MP collaborate for the paint market
September 9, 2024_ South Korean company Namoo has partnered with renowned Italian paint manufacturer Colorificio MP, introducing a new range of products to the local market. Colorificio MP, founded in 1969, is known for producing eco-friendly and innovative paints using renewable energy and natural ingredients. Through this partnership, Namoo will present over 150 paint variations, including products that reflect the beauty of Italian architecture. The news was reported by newstap.co.kr, highlighting the importance of Italian tradition in the paint industry. In addition, Namoo will open a new exhibition space in Gangnam, dedicated to designers and architects, to promote the use of these high-quality products.

