South Korea: National Assembly passes four laws against government influence on public broadcasters

July 30, 2024_ South Korea's National Assembly has passed four controversial laws aimed at reducing the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's influence over public broadcasters. The laws, supported by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, were approved by a unanimous vote of 189-0. Members of the ruling People Power Party protested this decision and called on President Yoon to exercise his veto power. According to People Power Party leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, these laws represent a malicious attempt by the Democratic Party to gain permanent control over public broadcasters. The news is reported by The Korea Herald. The laws aim to change the governance structure of public broadcasters, increasing the number of board members and empowering external experts and the public in appointing executives.