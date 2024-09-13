South Korea: Naver collaborates with Saudi Arabia to develop Arabic language model

September 12, 2024_ Naver, together with Naver Labs and Naver Cloud, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to develop a large-scale Arabic language model. The agreement was signed during the Global AI Summit 2024 in Riyadh and involves collaboration on various fronts, including the establishment of data centers and cloud platforms. SDAIA is a Saudi government body that focuses on national data and AI strategies, directly under the supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The partnership aims to support the development of sovereign AI in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on infrastructure and services. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting Naver's commitment to contributing to technological innovation in the Arab country.