Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
South Korea: New 9-day Italian tour launched from Norangpoongseon
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ Norangpoongseon has announced the launch of a new tourist package that allows you to visit the main Italian attractions, from Rome to Florence. Italy, known for its Mediterranean sun and breathtaking sunsets, is considered one of the most fascinating tourist destinations in Europe. The 'Italy in 9 days' package includes direct Asiana Airlines flights to Venice and first-class hotel accommodations. Tourists will be able to explore historic cities such as Rome, Venice, the Vatican, Siena and Florence, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. newsis.com reports it. Norangpoongseon also offers benefits such as special dinners, tours of the Dolomites and Tuscany, and earning Asiana Airlines miles.

