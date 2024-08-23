South Korea: New Business Plan to Expand FTA Network

August 23, 2024_ The South Korean government has unveiled a new trade plan to address rising global trade barriers, aiming to expand the network of free trade agreements (FTAs). Currently, South Korea has FTAs with 59 countries, representing 85% of global GDP, and aims to reach 90% through new collaborations with countries in the Global South. The Ministry of Industry plans to diversify supplies of key minerals and manage trade risks through strategic alliances with the United States, Japan, China, and the European Union. The news was reported by 아주경제, highlighting the importance of these measures for the country's economic future. The plan also includes initiatives to improve the quality of South Korea's exports and address global market challenges.