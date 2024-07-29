South Korea: New candidate for Communications Commission after vice president's resignation

July 28, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering Kim Tae-kyu, current vice chairman of the Civil Rights Commission, as a possible replacement for Lee Sang-in, who resigned from his position as vice chairman of the Communications Commission. The Commission, which deals with media and telecommunications issues, is currently at a standstill following Lee's resignation due to political pressure. The appointment of Kim, a legal expert, is expected to balance the media orientation of the new president, Lee Jin-sook, who comes from the world of journalism. The news was reported by 아주경제, highlighting the importance of a quick appointment for the functioning of the Commission. Kim's appointment is awaited with interest, as it could influence future media decisions in South Korea.