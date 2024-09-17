South Korea: New guidelines for refusing care in emergency rooms

September 17, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of Health has introduced new guidelines that allow emergency rooms to refuse treatment for patients with non-urgent conditions, such as colds or diarrhea. This measure, effective September 16, aims to ensure that medical staff can focus on patients in critical condition, exempting them from legal liability in the event of refusal. The guidelines also specify that refusal is justified in situations of violence or threats against medical staff. The source of this news is 매일경제, which emphasizes the importance of these measures to improve the efficiency of emergency services in South Korea, a country known for its advanced healthcare system.