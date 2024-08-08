South Korea: New Italian cafe 'Grissino' opens at Seoul Opera House

08 August 2024_ The Italian café and cuisine 'Grissino' has opened its doors at the Seoul Opera House, next to the famous musical fountain. Founded by Kim Seung-hyun, who lived in Italy for 35 years, the place offers authentic Italian dishes prepared with ingredients imported directly from Italy. The atmosphere of the café is characterized by a bright and welcoming design, evoking the charm of traditional Italian cafés. The news was reported by post.naver.com. 'Grissino' offers a varied menu that includes specialties such as pasta with meat sauce and Roman pizza, promising a unique dining experience for lovers of Italian cuisine in Seoul.