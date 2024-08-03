South Korea: New Italian-inspired food openings in Seoul

03 August 2024_ In Seoul, several new food businesses celebrating Italian cuisine have opened. These include the 'Hinter Haus', a cafe that offers unique dishes such as meat pie with Korean ingredients, and the 'Golden Goose Unique Cafe', which offers Italian specialties such as espresso and ice cream. Furthermore, the ice cream parlor 'Ouch Hannam' has attracted attention with its artisanal ice creams, already popular with local celebrities. These openings demonstrate the growing interest in Italian culinary culture in South Korea, as reported by wkorea.com. The new businesses not only offer a taste of Italy, but also create spaces for young Koreans to socialize, reflecting a mix of tradition and innovation.