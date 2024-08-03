Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: New Italian-inspired food openings in Seoul

03 August 2024_ In Seoul, several new food businesses celebrating Italian cuisine have opened. These include the 'Hinter Haus', a cafe that offers...

South Korea: New Italian-inspired food openings in Seoul
03 agosto 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ In Seoul, several new food businesses celebrating Italian cuisine have opened. These include the 'Hinter Haus', a cafe that offers unique dishes such as meat pie with Korean ingredients, and the 'Golden Goose Unique Cafe', which offers Italian specialties such as espresso and ice cream. Furthermore, the ice cream parlor 'Ouch Hannam' has attracted attention with its artisanal ice creams, already popular with local celebrities. These openings demonstrate the growing interest in Italian culinary culture in South Korea, as reported by wkorea.com. The new businesses not only offer a taste of Italy, but also create spaces for young Koreans to socialize, reflecting a mix of tradition and innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the Hinter Haus as Hinter Haus food
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza