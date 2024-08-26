South Korea: New Italian-Inspired Frozen Pastas from Myeonsarang

August 26, 2024_ Myeonsarang, a leading frozen food company in South Korea, has expanded its product line with two new pasta varieties inspired by Italian cuisine. Among the new products are 'Tuumba Pasta', with a rich mushroom and bacon sauce, and 'Rose Pasta', made with Italian tomatoes and French cream, enriched with crab meat. These products are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients imported directly from Italy, ensuring a premium culinary experience. The news was reported by dailian.co.kr. Myeonsarang uses durum wheat semolina for the pasta, ensuring great texture and high nutritional value, paying homage to the Italian culinary tradition.