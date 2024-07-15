South Korea: New Italian sparkling wine 'Prose Blanc' by Gancia launched

15 July 2024_ The South Korean company Kumyang International has announced the launch of the new everyday sparkling wine 'Prose Blanc' produced by the historic Italian winery Gancia. The 'Prose Blanc' is made with the Charmat method, offering freshness, structure and a creamy and persistent taste. This sparkling wine is ideal as an aperitif or paired with dishes such as fried vegetables, pizza and salads. Gancia, founded in 1850 by Carlo Gancia, is known for having laid the foundations of the sparkling wine industry in Italy and for having been the official supplier of the Swedish Royal House. Thebell.co.kr reports it. 'Prose Blanc' is available at department stores and wine shops throughout South Korea.