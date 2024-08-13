South Korea: New measures for Seoul's real estate market

August 12, 2024_ The city of Seoul has announced a bold move to regulate property prices, with plans to expand the areas subject to land transaction permits. However, experts warn that this measure could turn into an abuse of the system, leading to price increases in neighboring areas. Currently, permit zones cover about 56 km² of the capital, an initiative introduced in 1978 to combat real estate speculation. Recent proposals to expand permit zones have been motivated by rising housing prices, but experts warn that this could actually inhibit the market and increase price pressure. The news is reported by metro 경제. Analysts suggest that a more balanced approach is needed to address the issue of real estate speculation in Seoul.