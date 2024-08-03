Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: New measures to combat air pollution

03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
June 29, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced an action plan to reduce air pollution, with the aim of improving air quality by 2030. The measures include reducing industrial emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy and the adoption of electric vehicles. The Ministry of the Environment has declared that funds will be allocated to incentivize companies to reduce emissions and to support research into clean technologies. Furthermore, awareness campaigns will be implemented to educate citizens on eco-sustainable behaviour. The newspaper 한겨레 reports it. These initiatives are part of the country's broader commitment to address climate change and protect public health.

