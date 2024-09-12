Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: New measures to combat illegal lending and protect vulnerable groups

September 11, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced a package of measures to combat illegal lending and protect vulnerable groups. The...

South Korea: New measures to combat illegal lending and protect vulnerable groups
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced a package of measures to combat illegal lending and protect vulnerable groups. The measures include toughening penalties for unregistered lenders and canceling illegal lending contracts in cases of exploitation. It will also strengthen registration requirements for lending platforms and introduce penalties for violating regulations. These measures are intended to provide greater consumer protection and combat predatory practices in the financial sector, 매일경제 reported. The government also plans to support ethical microfinance lenders to promote a more equitable and sustainable financial system.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The South Korean government These measures are financial system package
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza