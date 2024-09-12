South Korea: New measures to combat illegal lending and protect vulnerable groups

September 11, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced a package of measures to combat illegal lending and protect vulnerable groups. The measures include toughening penalties for unregistered lenders and canceling illegal lending contracts in cases of exploitation. It will also strengthen registration requirements for lending platforms and introduce penalties for violating regulations. These measures are intended to provide greater consumer protection and combat predatory practices in the financial sector, 매일경제 reported. The government also plans to support ethical microfinance lenders to promote a more equitable and sustainable financial system.