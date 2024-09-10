South Korea: New measures to regulate digital platforms

September 9, 2024_ South Korea is introducing new measures to regulate digital platforms in response to concerns about unfair trading practices. The Fair Trade Commission announced the creation of a platform law, inspired by European models, but had to revise the plan due to strong opposition from the industry. Instead of a new law, existing legislation will be amended to address violations by large platforms. Discussions in parliament on these changes are eagerly awaited and could generate controversy, 경향신문, a major South Korean news outlet, reported the news. The platforms mentioned include giants such as Naver, Kakao and Coupang, which operate in a variety of sectors, from technology to e-commerce.