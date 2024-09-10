Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: New measures to regulate digital platforms

September 9, 2024_ South Korea is introducing new measures to regulate digital platforms in response to concerns about unfair trading practices. The...

South Korea: New measures to regulate digital platforms
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 9, 2024_ South Korea is introducing new measures to regulate digital platforms in response to concerns about unfair trading practices. The Fair Trade Commission announced the creation of a platform law, inspired by European models, but had to revise the plan due to strong opposition from the industry. Instead of a new law, existing legislation will be amended to address violations by large platforms. Discussions in parliament on these changes are eagerly awaited and could generate controversy, 경향신문, a major South Korean news outlet, reported the news. The platforms mentioned include giants such as Naver, Kakao and Coupang, which operate in a variety of sectors, from technology to e-commerce.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
platforms mentioned platform trading practices contrattazione di borsa
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza